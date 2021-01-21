Left Menu
Soccer-Fiorentina sign Russia forward Kokorin from Spartak

Kokorin, 29, has scored two goals and had two assists in 10 games in all competitions for Spartak this season. He was jailed in Russia in 2019 for his involvement in an assault on two civil servants, including a trade ministry official, and an altercation with the driver of a television presenter.

Soccer-Fiorentina sign Russia forward Kokorin from Spartak
Serie A outfit Fiorentina have signed Spartak Moscow's Russia forward Alexander Kokorin on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Russian club said in a statement https://spartak.com/news/2021-01-21-spartak_i_fiorentina_dogovorilis_o_transfere_kokorina on Thursday. Kokorin, 29, has scored two goals and had two assists in 10 games in all competitions for Spartak this season.

He was jailed in Russia in 2019 for his involvement in an assault on two civil servants, including a trade ministry official, and an altercation with the driver of a television presenter. Fiore are 14th in the table with 18 points from 18 games.

