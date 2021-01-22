Soccer-Alcoyano handed Bilbao draw after stunning Real
The third-tier minnows stunned the 19-time Copa winners and will host the Basque side, who last weekend lifted the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Barcelona. The other Segunda B side in the draw, Navalcarnero, will host Granada, while Osasuna will travel to Almeria.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:30 IST
Giant killers Alcoyano will face Athletic Bilbao in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey after knocking out Real Madrid on Wednesday. The third-tier minnows stunned the 19-time Copa winners and will host the Basque side, who last weekend lifted the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Barcelona.
The other Segunda B side in the draw, Navalcarnero, will host Granada, while Osasuna will travel to Almeria. Barca, who needed extra time to see off Segunda B Cornella on Thursday, also face second-tier opposition in Rayo Vallecano.
Real Sociedad, whom Bilbao are still to face in last season's delayed final, will travel to Betis in an all-La Liga affair. Elsewhere, Sevilla host Valencia, Girona will take on Villarreal and Valladolid host Levante.
The fixtures will take place from Jan. 26-28 and are one-off single-leg ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-COVID-19 pandemic puts Barcelona urban greening plan in the fast lane
Soccer-Spain's Real Madrid football team held up on icy runway as storm buffers country
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan
Soccer-Real Madrid coach Zidane tests positive for coronavirus
Messi shown first red card of Barcelona career as club lose Supercopa de Espana final to Athletic Club