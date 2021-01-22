Left Menu
PREVIEW-NFL-Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs

The Bills, who famously lost four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl in the 1990s, bring newfound swagger into the matchup as the team enjoyed a long-awaited return to prominence this season behind the play of quarterback Josh Allen. Since establishing himself as a legitimate regular season MVP candidate, Allen led the Bills to their first postseason win in 25 years, and has passed for 530 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in two playoff games.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:30 IST
PREVIEW-NFL-Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs
The long-suffering Buffalo Bills can move to within one win of a maiden Super Bowl title on Sunday when they face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who could be without their biggest offensive weapon in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl MVP remains in the NFL's concussion protocol since leaving last Sunday's game in the third quarter after he struggled to stand on his feet and was helped off the field following a hit at the end of a run.

Mahomes has since raised hopes for his availability for Sunday's clash as he has been on the field with his team this week and even took the majority of first-team reps in practice on Thursday. "Pat looked good out there," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "He's moving around well. He feels good. It's just important we follow the protocol, and that's what we're doing."

Should Mahomes be cleared to play versus the visiting Bills, the game could prove to be an instant and high-scoring classic featuring the conference's top two seeds and passing quarterback heavyweights. But if the NFL's most dynamic passer is unavailable, the Chiefs' vaunted offense suddenly becomes much less potent with veteran quarterback Chad Henne taking over the reins in what would be the biggest start of his career.

Henne was far from perfect in relief of Mahomes but did just enough in his first career playoff game appearance, including a pair of edge-of-your-seat plays in the closing minutes to preserve a 22-17 win. The Bills, who famously lost four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl in the 1990s, bring newfound swagger into the matchup as the team enjoyed a long-awaited return to prominence this season behind the play of quarterback Josh Allen.

Since establishing himself as a legitimate regular season MVP candidate, Allen led the Bills to their first postseason win in 25 years, and has passed for 530 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in two playoff games. "This is the next step for Josh," said Bills coach Sean McDermott. "This is what you work for, this is what he's worked for. He'll be ready and we're extremely confident in Josh."

When the two teams last met in October, the Chiefs won 26-17 and limited Allen, who threw for two touchdowns, to a season-low 122 passing yards.

