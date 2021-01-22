Left Menu
De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday informed that midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss between four to six weeks after picking up an injury against Aston Villa in midweek. The Belgian limped off after 59 minutes on Wednesday evening and has since undergone a scan to confirm he will need a spell on the sidelines.

Starting with Saturday's FA Cup clash against League Two side Cheltenham Town, De Bruyne could miss as many nine games, including the trip to Liverpool and Champions League first leg against Borussia Monchengladbach. "The doctor had to review the scan this morning, and he will be out between four and six weeks. It is a big blow. But we have to move forward. I am not saying that nobody doesn't know about how important he is," City's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Unfortunately for him and for us, he will be out for an important part of the season and we have to find a solution because everyone is struggling in this situation and we have to adapt," he added. The City boss also revealed the latest updates on Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake.

Walker was also forced to come off against Villa after picking up an impact injury and Guardiola said: "Kyle had a big impact kick in his hip, but just a kick, so is not available tomorrow but we wish he is available for the next game. "Nathan is still not ready, but Aymeric came back to training and Eric also came back to training," he added.

Sergio Aguero has been isolating after it was confirmed he had the coronavirus. "What we wish right now is that Sergio feels better. He felt uncomfortable in the first three days after testing positive. He felt quite tired, with all the symptoms you get. Hopefully, he can come back soon. Step by step in training. A long time we have missed our best striker," Guardiola said. (ANI)

