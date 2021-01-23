Rugby-Jacobs at the double as Bulls book Currie Cup final place

Left Menu
Wing Stravino Jacobs scored a brace of tries as the Bulls booked their place in the final of South Africa’s domestic Currie Cup with a 26-21 victory over an ill-disciplined Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

2021-01-23
The Bulls will meet the winner of the second semi-final, between Western Province and the Sharks at Newlands in Cape Town later on Saturday. Image Credit: pixabay

Wing Stravino Jacobs scored a brace of tries as the Bulls booked their place in the final of South Africa's domestic Currie Cup with a 26-21 victory over an ill-disciplined Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Experienced flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked a conversion and three penalties as the Pretoria-based side dominated much of the contest, with their forward muscle pressuring the visitors into errors and forcing them to give away a slew of penalties.

Replacement hooker Johan Grobbelaar also crossed for a try as the Bulls took advantage of a numerical advantage when the Lions were reduced to 13 players after two quick yellow cards in the second half. The visitors had fought their way back from an 11-point deficit at halftime to level at 14-14 thanks to tries from lock Willem Alberts and centre Wandisile Simelane before their indiscipline allowed the home side to regain the advantage.

Centre Burger Odendaal scored a late consolation after the hooter. The Bulls will meet the winner of the second semi-final, between Western Province and the Sharks at Newlands in Cape Town later on Saturday.

Province has won the competition a record 34 times, with the Bulls second on the list with 23 wins, the last of those coming in 2009.

