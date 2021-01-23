Left Menu
National Wrestling C'ship: Pankaj, Ravinder win gold on opening day

Pankaj and Ravinder from Services bagged gold medal in the 57 kg and 61kg respectively in the 65th Men Senior Freestyle National Wrestling Championship here at Noida Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pankaj and Ravinder from Services bagged gold medal in the 57 kg and 61kg respectively in the 65th Men Senior Freestyle National Wrestling Championship here at Noida Stadium on Saturday. In the 57kg category, Aman from Haryana clinched the silver medal while Shubham and Rahul won the bronze medal each. In the 61 kg category, Maharashtra's Suraj claimed the silver medal while Naveen and Sonba Tanaji both won the bronze medal.

Punjab's Sandeep Singh won gold in the 74 kg category while Railways Jitender bagged the silver and the bronze was shared by Amit and his state-mate Vijay. Railways Praveen won the gold in the 92 kg category with Maharashtra's Prithviraj winning the silver and Punjab's Lovpreet Singh and Railways Gopal Yadav sharing the bronze.

Sumit, also from RSPB, clinched gold in the 125 kg category and the silver was bagged by Dinesh Dhankar of Haryana. Haryana's Pratyaksh and Rajasthan's Anil Kumar shared the bronze. Bouts in five weight categories -- 57 kg, 61 kg, 74 kg, 92 kg, and 125 kg -- were held on Saturday and the remaining five weight categories -- 65 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg and 97 kg will be held on Sunday. (ANI)

