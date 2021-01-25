Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Jong leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league

Barcelona picked up its second win in a row without the suspended Lionel Messi, defeating Elche 2-0 to regain third place in the Spanish league.Frenkie de Jong scored in the 39th minute and set up Riqui Puigs 89th-minute goal to give Barcelona its fourth league win in a row as Messi served the second of his two-game suspension for hitting an opponent.The Catalan club moved a point in front of Sevilla, which on Saturday beat Cdiz 3-0.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:13 IST
De Jong leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league

Barcelona picked up its second win in a row without the suspended Lionel Messi, defeating Elche 2-0 to regain third place in the Spanish league.

Frenkie de Jong scored in the 39th minute and set up Riqui Puig's 89th-minute goal to give Barcelona its fourth league win in a row as Messi served the second of his two-game suspension for hitting an opponent.

The Catalan club moved a point in front of Sevilla, which on Saturday beat Cádiz 3-0. Barcelona was three points behind second-place Real Madrid — which won 4-1 at Alavés on Saturday — and seven points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has two games in hand ahead of its home match against Valencia later Sunday.

It was the first time Barcelona won four consecutive league matches this season, with all four victories coming in away matches. It hasn't lost in nine straight league games.

De Jong scored into the open net after the Elche defense failed to fully clear a cross from Martin Braithwaite to Antoine Griezmann inside the area. The Dutch midfielder made a well-placed cross for Puig's late header for his first-ever Spanish league goal.

Marc-André Ter Stegen made a crucial foot-save to keep Barcelona ahead in the 56th after Elche forward Emiliano Rigoni entered the area in a one-on-one situation. The breakaway for the hosts was prompted after a blunder by Barcelona defender Óscar Mingueza, who gave the ball away near midfield.

Barcelona was coming off a 2-0 win over third-division club Cornellà in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, when Messi served the first match of his suspension for hitting an opponent in the team's 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 17.

The Argentina playmaker will be allowed to return to action in Barcelona's visit to Rayo Vallecano in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Elche, winless in its last 13 league games, was second-to-last in the 20-team standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Spanish woman who died of COVID returned 10 days later newspaperAn 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her car...

Thailand reports 187 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Thailand reported 187 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday, bringing the overall number of cases to 13,687 and fatalities to 75 since it detected its first case a year ago.The tally included 10 imported cases, the countrys COVID-1...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in monthsNew Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts...

Turkey receives 6.5 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine -media

Turkey received 6.5 million further doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Chinas Sinovac Biotech on Monday, CNN Turk and other media reported, allowing its nationwide rollout to continue.An initial consignment of 3 million doses previous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021