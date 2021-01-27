Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 member says Games going ahead 'is up to U.S.' - WSJ

The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organisers have been increasingly bullish in recent weeks about the prospect of holding the postponed Games, despite dwindling public support and rising coronavirus cases However, Takahashi thinks the Olympics' future could depend on the support of U.S. President Joe Biden, the article said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:26 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 member says Games going ahead 'is up to U.S.' - WSJ

Whether the beleaguered Tokyo Olympics begin as planned this July could come down to support from the United States and its new president, the Wall Street Journal quoted Tokyo Organising Committee member Haruyuki Takahashi as saying in an interview. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organisers have been increasingly bullish in recent weeks about the prospect of holding the postponed Games, despite dwindling public support and rising coronavirus cases

However, Takahashi thinks the Olympics' future could depend on the support of U.S. President Joe Biden, the article said. "Mr. Biden is dealing with a tough situation with the coronavirus," Takahashi told the WSJ in the article published on Wednesday. "But if he makes a positive statement about the Olympics going ahead, we’d gain strong momentum."

"It's up to the U.S. I hate to say it, but (IOC President) Thomas Bach and the IOC are not the ones who are able to make the decision about the Games," he added. "They don’t have that level of leadership." Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about the Olympics since becoming president last week.

The United States brings the largest contingent of athletes to any Olympics and also provides the IOC with its most lucrative television deal. In response to Takahashi's comments, the IOC told the WSJ "his comments are obsolete."

"It is regrettable that Mr. Takahashi does not know the facts," said the IOC statement. "First: It is USOPC that decides about the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic team. Second: USOPC has never left a doubt about their participation"

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee wrote on Twitter last week that they had not received any information suggesting the Games would not happen as planned. Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu Inc, was paid $8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo's bid for the 2020 Games, according to financial records reviewed by Reuters. He has acknowledged receiving the payment but denied any impropriety.

After his involvement in Tokyo's successful campaign, Takahashi was named to the board of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SMAT: Vishnu Solanki's last-ball six fires Baroda into semis

A business end master-class from Vishnu Solanki fired Baroda into the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as the team registered an eight-wicket win over Haryana on Wednesday here at the Motera Stadium. An excellent penultimate over ...

Modi speaks about 56-inch chest, but lacks a heart that can wipe the tears of poor: Siddaramaiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whospeaks of having a 56-inch chest,lacks a heart that can wipethe tears of the poor, senior Congress leader and former ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah claimed on Wednesday as he hit out atthe Centre over its handli...

FACTBOX-The Brexit impact so far: paperwork, process and higher prices

Britains departure from the European Union has triggered the biggest change in trade since it joined the bloc 48 years ago, with companies grappling with export documents, longer delivery times and the need to re-engineer supply chains.Frei...

COVAX to supply 355 mln vaccine doses for Eastern Med this year - WHO official

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization WHO official said on Wednesday.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021