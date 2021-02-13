Left Menu

Three more race walkers qualify for Olympics; new national records in men's and women's 20km event

Sandeep, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 50km race walk event, bettered the earlier national record of 12021, which was jointly held by Irfan and Devender Singh.On Saturday, Irfan could not finish the race.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:12 IST
Three more race walkers qualify for Olympics; new national records in men's and women's 20km event

Three Indian race walkers qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics during the National Open Race Walking Championships here on Saturday, with Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami shattering national records in the men's and women's 20km events respectively.

The National Open Race Walking Championships are the first major athletics event after the end of a COVID-19 lockdown, which had caused the entire domestic calendar to be wiped out last season.

With the three new entrants, the total number of Indian race walkers who have qualified for the Tokyo Games has swelled to five as K T Irfan (men's 20km) and Bhawana Jat (women's 20km) have already made the cut earlier.

The 34-year-old Sandeep, who was representing Haryana, clocked 1 hour 20 minutes and 16 seconds to win the men's 20km event while the 24-year-old Goswami of Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in the corresponding women's event with a time of 1:28:45.

Another Haryana athlete, Rahul Kumar, who finished second in the men's 20km race walk event with a time of 1:20:26, also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics qualification time for men's and women's 20km race walk event are 1:21:00 and 1:31:00 respectively. A country can send a maximum of three athletes in an individual event.

Sandeep, Rahul and Goswami also qualified for the 2022 World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, in the USA. Sandeep, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 50km race walk event, bettered the earlier national record of 1:20:21, which was jointly held by Irfan and Devender Singh.

On Saturday, Irfan could not finish the race. He had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics way back in March 2019 during the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan.

Goswami, on the other hand, erased the earlier women's national record of 1:29:54 which was in the name of Rajasthan's Bhawana, who finished second on Saturday with a time of 1:32:59.

Bhawana had qualified for the Olympics by winning the women's 20km event in the last edition of the National Race Walking Championships here just before the pandemic struck.

Besides the five race walkers, javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and the 4x400m mixed relay team have so far qualified for the Olympics in the track and field.

The Olympics are scheduled to be held in July-August this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's Premier League fans join team opposing army's coup

Fans in Myanmar of soccer teams from Englands Premier League have banded together to join the popular movement protesting the countrys recent military takeover.Even though were rivals, we now show the world that we are holding hands with ea...

High-level judicial inquiry should be ordered into Jan 26 violence and cases against farmers: Protesting unions

Protesting farmer unions on Saturday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 and the alleged false cases slapped on the peasants.Addressing a press conference at the Singhu bo...

Tennis-Nadal says back injury much improved as he reaches last 16

Rafa Nadal said his suspect back was no longer worrying him as he eased into the second week of the Australian Open by beating Britains Cameron Norrie on Saturday. The 34-year-old, bidding to move ahead of Roger Federer at the top of the Gr...

Bride-to-be tweets concerns over water-logging around house, problem vanishes

Upset with the prospect of receiving her wedding guests at her residence in a water-logged area, a Faridabad woman took to Twitter to apprise Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar of her predicament and the problem disappeared in a jiffy.The S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021