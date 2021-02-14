Alpine skiing-Saalbach to host cancelled World Cup races
The Austrian resort of Saalbach-Hinterglemm will host two World Cup downhills and a super-G on March 5-7 that were cancelled in Norway and Switzerland due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing FIS said on Sunday. One downhill and a super-G were due to be held in Kvitfjell, Norway, on March 6-7 but were called off due to travel restrictions.
Another downhill, now scheduled for March 5, replaces the one that would have taken place on Wengen's Lauberhorn in Switzerland last month. The longest World Cup downhill ski race was cancelled after Swiss officials indicated an especially infectious coronavirus variant was spreading in Wengen after being brought in by a British tourist.
