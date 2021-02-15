Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Pegula was far more effective at the net than her opponent, and also struck 31 winners compared to 19 from Svitolina. 1112 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11): 1310 PEGULA UPSETS SVITOLINA

American Jessica Pegula continued her dream run with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time. Pegula was far more effective at the net than her opponent, and also struck 31 winners compared to 19 from Svitolina.

1112 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning. The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 27C forecast.

READ MORE: Battle-weary Nadal leads second week charge in Melbourne

Australian Open order of play on Monday Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic

Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic Tennis-Halep battles past Swiatek to set up Serena showdown

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test Third seed Thiem slumps out of Australian Open

Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals 'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final

Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16 Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court

Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

