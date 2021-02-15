Over half of Japan firms want Olympics cancelled or postponed -survey
The survey, conducted online on Feb. 1-8, showed 56.0% of the companies polled feel Japan should cancel or postpone the Games, up from 53.6% in the previous survey in August. Only 7.7% of firms surveyed said the Games should proceed as scheduled this year, down from 22.5% in the previous survey.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:16 IST
Over half of Japanese firms believe the Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled or postponed, a survey by think tank Tokyo Shoko Research showed on Monday. The survey, conducted online on Feb. 1-8, showed 56.0% of the companies polled feel Japan should cancel or postpone the Games, up from 53.6% in the previous survey in August.
Only 7.7% of firms surveyed said the Games should proceed as scheduled this year, down from 22.5% in the previous survey. The Summer Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- The Summer Olympics
- Games
- Japan
- Tokyo Olympic Games
ALSO READ
'Cube' Japanese remake being developed by Shochiku
Japanese comms ministry probes alleged wining and dining involving PM's son
ICICI Bank, MUFG Bank tie up for serving Japanese corporations operating in India
Japanese retailer turns to cuddly toys to boost Lunar New Year sales
Indian Author Turns a New Leaf to Indo-Japanese Friendship