Over half of Japan firms want Olympics cancelled or postponed -survey

Over half of Japanese firms believe the Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled or postponed, a survey by think tank Tokyo Shoko Research showed on Monday. The survey, conducted online on Feb. 1-8, showed 56.0% of the companies polled feel Japan should cancel or postpone the Games, up from 53.6% in the previous survey in August.

Only 7.7% of firms surveyed said the Games should proceed as scheduled this year, down from 22.5% in the previous survey. The Summer Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23.

