Left Menu

Over half of Japan firms want Olympics cancelled or postponed -survey

The survey, conducted online on Feb. 1-8, showed 56.0% of the companies polled feel Japan should cancel or postpone the Games, up from 53.6% in the previous survey in August. Only 7.7% of firms surveyed said the Games should proceed as scheduled this year, down from 22.5% in the previous survey.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:16 IST
Over half of Japan firms want Olympics cancelled or postponed -survey

Over half of Japanese firms believe the Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled or postponed, a survey by think tank Tokyo Shoko Research showed on Monday. The survey, conducted online on Feb. 1-8, showed 56.0% of the companies polled feel Japan should cancel or postpone the Games, up from 53.6% in the previous survey in August.

Only 7.7% of firms surveyed said the Games should proceed as scheduled this year, down from 22.5% in the previous survey. The Summer Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Locked down and lonely, London Zoo faces fight to survive

London Zoo should be teeming with children released from school by half-term holidays.But instead, the monkeys pranks are unobserved, King Cobra is coiled friendless in the reptile house and the future of the worlds oldest scientific zoo is...

Award-winning 'Rockumentary-Evolution of Indian Rock' releasing on March 5 in PVRs

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANINewsVoir Rock n Roll Music came into India from the West. At the time, Bollywood and Indian Classical music were hugely popular in the country, while Rock was almost unknown. In the decades immediate...

BJD expresses concern over increasing fuel prices

By Amit Kumar Biju Janata Dal BJD Rajya Sabha MP and partys national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya on Monday expressed deep concern over the increasing price of LPG cylinder and fuel and said that the Central government should be sensitive ...

The future of work has already arrived: How ready are we?

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANISRV Media The Coronavirus pandemic has brought in drastic changes in the way we work, how we work, where we work and how we stay connected through technology. HR leaders have been chalking various s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021