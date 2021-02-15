Left Menu

Soccer-Gladbach coach Rose to take charge of Dortmund next season

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose will leave at the end of the season to join Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, his club said on Monday. Rose, who led Gladbach into the Champions League this season after taking over in 2019, exercised a clause in his contract to leave his job a year early, in a major coup for Dortmund, who have been struggling for much of the season.

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose will leave at the end of the season to join Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, his club said on Monday.

Rose, who led Gladbach into the Champions League this season after taking over in 2019, exercised a clause in his contract to leave his job a year early, in a major coup for Dortmund, who have been struggling for much of the season. "Unfortunately, he decided to use a clause in his contract to 2022 and switch in the summer to Borussia Dortmund," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said in a statement.

Dortmund confirmed the move but said out of respect to Gladbach they would not be commenting further on the matter until the season end. Dortmund are coached by Edin Terzic, who took over from Lucien Favre midway through the season, but they have dropped to sixth in the standings after only one win in their last six league games.

"Should the conditions set out in his contract be met then (Marco Rose) will no longer be available after the end of the season," Eberl said. "Until then we will use all our force with Marco to meet our targets for the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League."

The 44-year-old Rose, who joined Gladbach after a successful spell at Austrian club Salzburg, will lead his team into a Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City this month. Gladbach, seventh in the league and level on points with Dortmund, face Dortmund in the German Cup quarter-finals in March.

