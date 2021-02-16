Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: 'Rotate strike, pick lengths early', Jonathan Trott's advice for visitors

England batting consultant Jonathan Trott wants his players to rotate the strike and pick the lengths early to tackle the India bowling on day four of the second Test.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:02 IST
Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: 'Rotate strike, pick lengths early', Jonathan Trott's advice for visitors
England lead the Test series 1-0. (Image: England Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England batting consultant Jonathan Trott wants his players to rotate the strike and pick the lengths early to tackle the India bowling on day four of the second Test. England requires more than 400 runs to win the second Test while India needs seven wickets to level the series. Trott cited how Dan Lawrence batted on Monday weathered the storm and is positive about England's batting in the fourth innings.

"Plan is to remain positive and look for runs as it is the best way to go about things we saw how Daniel Lawrence batted the other day. He played his options nicely and see how far we can go," Trott told hosts' broadcasters Star Sports. "It's up to each individual player who would have worked hard. Don't forget that they also have seam options and we have to combat that. Rotate strike, picking up length quickly and moving your feat obviously and just back your options," he added.

India skipper Virat Kohli played a gutsy knock of 62 runs while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took the game away from England with his brilliant Test ton. "Depends really on their contact points and where they wanna get at close to the pitch of the ball or try and give much time to adjust to spin or bounce is, whether it is getting their feet to get out on spin when the ball is full rather or getting back to the stumps when the ball is shorter," said Trott

"You watch everybody about their business to score runs to pick up few of their characteristics but then we have players to have their own characteristics who can go about the scoring of themselves," he added. Ben Foakes was the lone survivor in the first innings for England and Trott wants his batsmen to emulate the wicket-keeper in the second essay.

"It's always nice to see we can score runs on this we see how Foakes batted in the first innings and definitely we can some more of the same. This pitch is a lot of tricky," said Trott On Monday, after losing openers early, England sent Jack Leach as nightwatchman but that move also did not work for the visitors. Leach was sent back to the pavilion on a single ball duck by Patel. Root and Lawrence played cautiously and made sure that the side did not suffer any hiccup on the day.

In the final session, 31.5 overs were bowled as both the teams together scored 118 runs with a loss of five wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indore: Seamless, hassle-free movement, say commuters after FASTag becomes mandatory

As FASTag becomes mandatory for all vehicles across the country from Mondays midnight, the commuters at the National Highway Authority of Indias Kshipra toll plaza in Indore are finding it seamless, hassle-free and less time-consuming. Vika...

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will not be shot back-to-back

The ambitious plan to shoot Mission Impossible 7 and 8 consecutively is being changed. As the current production of MI7 nears completion, the movies team will not be rolling right into shooting MI 8 as originally planned. According to Deadl...

Former Bihar-Jharkhand Governor Rama Jois passes way

Former Governor of Bihar andJharkhand M Rama Jois died here on Tuesday after prolongedillness, family sources said.A former Rajya Sabha MP, the 88-year-old legalluminary who had also served as the Chief Justice of Punjaband Haryana High Cou...

10 airlines sign agreements with UNICEF for transporting COVID-19 vaccines

UNICEF is today launching the Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative. Under this landmark initiative, over 10 leading airlines are signing agreements with UNICEF to support the prioritization of delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021