Left Menu

ISL 7: Kerala Blasters to play against Chennaiyin for pride

Kerala Blasters' and Chennaiyin FC's Indian Super League seasons might be over after failing to qualify for the playoffs but both teams will be looking to end it on a high as they clash against each other at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Sunday.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:32 IST
ISL 7: Kerala Blasters to play against Chennaiyin for pride
Chennaiyin FC players (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters' and Chennaiyin FC's Indian Super League seasons might be over after failing to qualify for the playoffs but both teams will be looking to end it on a high as they clash against each other at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Sunday. Kerala are without a win in their last six games. Their defence has let them down on many occasions. In those six games, Kerala conceded 12 goals. Interim coach Ishfaq Ahmed will be in charge of the side against Chennaiyin and stated that his team was motivated.

"It is a difficult situation that we are in now and there is not much time to change many things. But there are things we would like to improve," stated Ahmed. "The most important thing is that the boys are motivated. For me, it is everything to play for, pride and self-respect. I think they are up for these two matches," Ahmed added.

Meanwhile, luck has not been favoring Chennaiyin. They had every chance to break into the playoffs but coach Csaba Laszlo's side has been left without a win in their last eight games. What is more heartbreaking was they failed to win their previous two matches against FC Goa and NorthEast United after conceding two stoppage-time equalisers. However, coach Laszlo had no complaints. "I am still proud of the team for many reasons. They showed character irrespective of the teams. Practically the team showed character but we lost two points against FC Goa and NorthEast," he said.

A win against Kerala Blasters wouldn't change anything for Chennaiyin, but the coach wants to get the result for the fans and the team. "We want to show our fans, our club owners and everybody else that we want to win the game. We won the first game against Jamshedpur FC and we would like to win against Kerala in our last game," Lazlo said.

Laszlo had a word of praise for the team members and rated them the best he has worked with so far in terms of harmony. "I have been on many teams and this is my third continent but here we had so much harmony. We had bad moments and bad games and the players who were angry came up and encouraged others," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austrias Katharina Liensberger won the womens slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrins bid for a record fifth successive title ended with bronze.World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia ...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021