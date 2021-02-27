Left Menu

NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors

The upcoming third and fourth T20Is between New Zealand and Australia will be played behind closed doors, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Saturday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:20 IST
NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors
Kiwi batter Martin Guptill in action against Australia (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming third and fourth T20Is between New Zealand and Australia will be played behind closed doors, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Saturday. The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand's alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision regarding the fifth T20I between New Zealand and Australia and the third T20I between White Ferns and England will be taken later on. "Double-headers (inc WHITE FERNS v ENG T20) to go ahead in Wellington on Wednesday, March 3, as planned -- but behind closed doors. Double-headers scheduled for Auckland on Friday, March 5, now to be played in Wellington, also without crowds," NZC said in an official statement.

"Double-headers scheduled for Tauranga on Sunday, March 7 to go ahead -- will wait for Government advice re crowds. All ticket holders to receive full refunds," it added. On Saturday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland would return to level 3 for seven days. As a result, no sport can be held at level 3, reported stuff.co.nz.

Earlier, the T20I matches were set to be played in Auckland, but as per the new guidelines, the matches have now been relocated to Wellington. The rest of the country has moved to alert level 2 and the restrictions will last for a period of seven days. While announcing the new restrictions, Ardern said that the lockdown was needed due to there being no immediate transmission link between the new mystery case and the latest Auckland cluster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US FDA panel gives go-ahead to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

A US Food and Drug Administration FDA advisory panel on Friday endorsed Johnson Johnsons coronavirus vaccine and recommended the agency grant emergency authorisation. According to The Hill, this would be the countrys third vaccine one step...

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman shot and wounded

Police launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against the military rule on Saturday in towns and cities across Myanmar, and one woman was shot and wounded and dozens of people were detained.Three domestic media ou...

HP Speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar has lodged an FIR against the five Congress MLAs suspended from the state assembly for the entire Budget session after they allegedly manhandled Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told PTI that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021