Left Menu

Nordic skiing-Norway, Sweden win gold in thrilling team sprints

Erik Valnes left Klaebo 4.3 seconds behind coming into the final lap of the 1.2km course behind the Russians, and he waited until the final climb before exploding past Gleb Retivykh to take control of the race, winning by a margin of 1.68 seconds. Having won the 30km classical sprint race on Thursday, the gold medal is the 24-year-old Klaebo's second in Oberstdorf and his fifth overall.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:43 IST
Nordic skiing-Norway, Sweden win gold in thrilling team sprints

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo obliterated the rest of the field on the final climb to claim gold for Norway in the men's team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, while Jonna Sundling snared a thrilling women's gold medal for Sweden.

Finland took the silver medal while the team representing the Russian Ski Federation took bronze in the men's event, with Switzerland scoring a surprise silver ahead of Slovenia in the women's competition. Erik Valnes left Klaebo 4.3 seconds behind coming into the final lap of the 1.2km course behind the Russians, and he waited until the final climb before exploding past Gleb Retivykh to take control of the race, winning by a margin of 1.68 seconds.

Having won the 30km classical sprint race on Thursday, the gold medal is the 24-year-old Klaebo's second in Oberstdorf and his fifth overall. Finland's Joni Maki also managed to pass Retivykh on the final stretch to claim the silver medal for Finland, 0.41 seconds ahead of the Russians.

Earlier in the day, Sweden's Sundling made the most of the slim lead provided to her by team mate Maja Dahlqvist in bright sunshine and warm conditions as she entered the last lap under pressure from Russia's Natalya Nepryayeva. Nepryayeva's challenge fell away as they entered the final climb, but Switzerland's Nadine Faehndrich suddenly took up the chase to set up a thrilling sprint finish, with Sundling keeping her cool in the final bend to cruise to victory.

Faehndrich and Laurien van der Graaff took an unexpected silver medal for Switzerland 0.95 seconds behind the Swedes, with Eva Urevc and Anamarija Lampic coming in 2.51 seconds later to secure the bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Controversy: BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval

The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association BCA has again found itself in muddy waters after organising an auction for an unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League T20 before getting green light from the BCCI.The Anti Corruption Unit of the BC...

State, districts required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres on Co-WIN2.0

States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of ...

C'garh CM to launch flight services from Bilaspur on Monday

Domestic aviation services from Chakarbhata airport in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh will start from Monday, an official statement said.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually inaugurate the flight services from Bilasa Bai Kewat ai...

Kerala has become 'fundamentalists' own country' under CPI(M)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked Keralas CPIM-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as Gods own country, has become fundamentalists own country under its five-year rule.The Minister also took on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021