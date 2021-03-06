Left Menu

National Rifle Association of India accepts provisions of National Sports Code

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the Olympic sport of Shooting in the country, on Saturday announced after a special general body meeting, that they have accepted the National Sports Code in its entirety, except one, where a practical relaxation has been made.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:53 IST
National Rifle Association of India accepts provisions of National Sports Code
NRAI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the Olympic sport of Shooting in the country, on Saturday announced after a special general body meeting, that they have accepted the National Sports Code in its entirety, except one, where a practical relaxation has been made. It can be recalled that the Sports Ministry had last month given the National Sports Federations six months to align with the National Sports Development Code.

Divulging details of this significant development, Raninder Singh, President, NRAI said, "We are probably one of the first Olympic Sporting Federation to have taken such a step. NRAI has always been at the forefront when it comes to taking decisions, which put athletes and their welfare ahead of everything else." "All necessary action in this regard has been initiated. On behalf of the NRAI, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Hon. Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports for standing by us at all times," he added.

Citing the provision, which was "un-implementable", Singh said, "The one which says that half the districts should be affiliated to the state federation for it to be recognized is practically not possible on ground in States like Chhattisgarh and Union Territories like Jammu, Kashmir, etc. due to prevailing local law and order situations- so we have relaxed that provision to 20 per cent for all State Rifle Associations/UT's." Among other decisions taken, the general body has remanded the matter on punishment to shooters to the Disciplinary Committee. Till the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee are received, the Shooters will be allowed to participate in shooting competitions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED summons to Mehbooba part of Centre's 'vindictive' politics: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate summons to its president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was part of the Centres vindictive politics, and asserted that such tactics would not dampen the...

Punjab: DCs, district police chiefs told to implement COVID norms strictly

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday directed all deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to implement coronavirus guidelines strictly in the wake of a recent surge in infections in the state.Mahajan issued the directions...

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

A man born a few months before the outbreak of the Spanish Flu in 1918 received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private facility here, hospital authorities said on Saturday.Tulsi Das Chawla, 104, was given a dose of Covieshield at S...

Officer's trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died

During a groups recent meeting at the now-vacant Speedway gas station near where George Floyd died, children roasted marshmallows on a fire pit while adults discussed topics ranging from activism to snow removal.Black joy is a form of prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021