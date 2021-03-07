Soccer-Record-breaking Dalian coach Chi dies ages 71

Former Dalian Wanda coach Chi Shangbin died on Saturday at the age of 71, Chinese media reported.

The ex-international midfielder was instrumental in turning Dalian into the leading team in China during the 1990s, winning back-to-back league titles in 1996 and 1997. During that run of success Dalian embarked on a 55-game unbeaten streak that remains a Chinese record.

Advertisement

Chi stood down at Dalian after the 1997 success and went on to serve as an assistant coach to Bora Milutinovic when China made their first - and so far only - appearance at the World Cup in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)