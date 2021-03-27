Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal on track to become powerhouse under Arteta, says Willian

"I think it has the potential to be a great project, it's a great club, it's in the hands of a good manager, he has everything to become one of the best managers in the world," Willian told ESPN Brazil. "Arsenal has everything to become a powerhouse again, to fight for titles, to play in the Champions League again, that's what we players want.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 09:41 IST
Soccer-Arsenal on track to become powerhouse under Arteta, says Willian

Arsenal winger Willian believes the north London club are in good hands under manager Mikel Arteta and have all the tools they need to reclaim their status as a powerhouse in Europe. Spaniard Arteta led Arsenal to the FA Cup last season but the team have failed to kick on and are currently ninth in the Premier League, a competition they last won in 2004 under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal's FA Cup defence was ended by Southampton in the fourth round and the Europa League is their only hope of silverware this season, but Willian is confident they are on the right track. "I think it has the potential to be a great project, it's a great club, it's in the hands of a good manager, he has everything to become one of the best managers in the world," Willian told ESPN Brazil.

"Arsenal has everything to become a powerhouse again, to fight for titles, to play in the Champions League again, that's what we players want. "Arteta is doing a great job, he is always looking for the players in the best possible way, giving them ideas, guiding them, showing them what he wants. Arsenal is in good hands."

Willian endured a slow start at Arsenal after joining on a free transfer from Chelsea last year, but the Brazilian seems to have found his feet with four assists in his last five appearances in all competitions. "I never stopped training, to work, to dedicate myself as much as possible," he said. "It took a little while, but in the last few games I've been playing well so I'm happy."

Arsenal host champions Liverpool on April 3 after the international break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vote for progress, golden future of Assam: Priyanka to people

As polling began for the first phase of assembly elections in Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the people to vote for progress and golden future of the state.The Congress-led Mahajot alliance is seeking to wres...

Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

One of the Kansas Legislatures most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka.Senate Majority Leader Ge...

US proposes retaliatory action against India's equalisation levy

The United States has proposed retaliatory action against taxation including equalisation levy EL on digital services by India and other countries. New Delhi says it will examine the proposed action and will act accordingly. The government ...

IBRF Global Declares Sushma Group as the Best Developer in Chandigarh

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Recently, IBRF Global, a Delhi based leading non-broking real estate research firm, declared Sushma Group as the best developer in Chandigarh. The survey was conducted recently in Chandigarh amongst the reno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021