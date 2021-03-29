Soccer-Belotti and Locatelli earn Italy win in Bulgaria

Italy's Andrea Belotti and Manuel Locatelli secured a 2-0 win over Bulgaria on Sunday to make it two wins from two in Group C at the start of their side's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Italy struggled to break down the hosts in the first half despite dominating possession but took the lead with a penalty won and converted by Belotti two minutes before the break.

There were few second-half chances but the visitors put the seal on a fifth successive win - without conceding in that run - eight minutes from time thanks to Locatelli's fine finish. Italy will aim to continue their 100% start on Wednesday when they travel to Lithuania, while Bulgaria, who have now lost their first two matches, visit Northern Ireland next.

