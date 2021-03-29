Left Menu

Rohit, Hardik, Krunal, Suryakumar join MI squad in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:19 IST
Rohit, Hardik, Krunal, Suryakumar join MI squad in Mumbai

India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, his brother Krunal and Suryakumar Yadav on Monday joined the Mumbai Indians squad here ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting on April 9.

The four players were on national duty for the ODI series against England, which India won 2-1 after defeating the tourists by seven runs in the third match in Pune on Sunday.

The franchise posted a video of its skipper Rohit arriving in Mumbai on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, Hardik, Krunal and Suryakumar had linked up with the MI squad.

While Krunal made his ODI debut in the series, Suryakumar failed to make the playing XI in all three matches. Suryakumar had made his much-deserved India debut in the T20I series against England. The 30-year-old produced a sensational half century on his debut.

''Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit,'' Suryakumar said in a video posted by the franchise.

''And now, that role is over and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead,'' he added.

Defending champions MI will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ibrahimovic adapts to mentor role with Sweden after comeback

Two starts. Three assists. Six points.The return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to international soccer has been a resounding success for Swedens national team, even though the AC Milan striker failed to score in either of the wins over Georgia or K...

German government buys stake in defense supplier Hensoldt

The German government is buying a minority stake in defense supplier Hensoldt a company that derives from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus former defense and security electronics division for security reasons.The state-owned KfW deve...

Rajasthan: Virus scare mars Holi celebrations

Subdued Holi celebrations were witnessed across Rajasthan on Monday as people preferred to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus scare. The state government too had issued guidelines to restrict gatherings at public places in the wake...

Bihar CA defies BCCI diktat to "stop T20 league", players may face sanction

The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association, along with its registered first-class and List A players, are likely to face tough sanctions from the BCCI for defying the parent bodys orders to stop the unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021