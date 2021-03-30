Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand seal home summer sweep with T20 win over Bangladesh

A downpour at McLean Park brought a premature end to New Zealand's innings on 173 for five and Bangladesh were placed in the unusual position of starting their chase without knowing what tally they needed to win. They were finally apprised of their victory target -- 170 runs in 16 overs -- in the second over of the innings but fell well short of the tally they needed to keep the three-match series alive with 142-7.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:24 IST
Cricket-New Zealand seal home summer sweep with T20 win over Bangladesh

New Zealand wrapped up a seventh series win of their home summer with a 28-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the second Twenty20 in Napier on Tuesday. A downpour at McLean Park brought a premature end to New Zealand's innings on 173 for five and Bangladesh were placed in the unusual position of starting their chase without knowing what tally they needed to win.

They were finally apprised of their victory target -- 170 runs in 16 overs -- in the second over of the innings but fell well short of the tally they needed to keep the three-match series alive with 142-7. Soumya Sarkar scored a bright 51 off 27 balls and opener Mohammad Naim chipped in with 38 but once their 81-run partnership was broken, the writing was on the wall.

Paceman Adam Milne (2-34) bowled Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain in the space of three deliveries to drive home the advantage and help ensure the Black Caps would win all of their series in all formats over the home summer. "It's nice to have another series in the bag," said New Zealand captain Tim Southee, who took 2-21.

"It's been a very, very good summer, and been great to be part of. We're very privileged here in New Zealand to have teams come in here and help make a great summer." Earlier, Glenn Phillips hit 58 not out from 31 balls to breathe life into New Zealand's innings after the visiting bowlers had taken wickets with enough regularity to peg back the hosts early on.

His unbeaten 62-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell (34 not out) looked like it would take New Zealand past the 200-run mark but the rain intensified to send them off the pitch after 17.5 overs. The final match in the series takes place at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Divided Catalan separatists fail to form regional government

Catalonias separatist parties on Tuesday failed to agree on forming a coalition government in the northeastern Spanish region, raising the prospect of a snap election if no candidate manages to convince a parliamentary majority in two month...

Bahrain appoints head of diplomatic mission to Israel - BNA

Bahrains government has appointed a head for its diplomatic mission to Israel, the state-run news agency BNA reported on Tuesday....

Soccer-Chelsea v Porto quarter-final fixtures to be played in Seville

Both legs of Chelseas Champions League quarter-final meeting with Porto will be played in Seville, Spain over restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, European soccers governing body UEFA said on Tuesday. The first leg will take place...

Boy drowns in Yamuna river in UP

An eight-year-old boy drowned in the Yamuna river here after he slipped into deep waters while taking a bath, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Lasda village under Pailani police station area here on Monday evening, they sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021