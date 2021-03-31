Left Menu

Habas signs one-year contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced that coach Antonio Lopez Habas has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

Habas signs one-year contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan
Antonio Lopez Habas (Photo/ ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced that coach Antonio Lopez Habas has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. The Indian Super League (ISL) club took to Twitter to announce the development.

"#Mariners, we've got some great news for you! We are delighted to announce that Coach Antonio Lopez Habas has signed a one-year contract extension with #ATKMohunBagan! #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball," the club tweeted. In the seventh edition of the ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan finished second after they were beaten by Mumbai City FC in the final.

As many as 115 games were played in the ISL 7, among the 11 teams. During the season, a total of 298 goals were scored. In a release, the league had said an estimated amount of Rs 17 crore was spent on "COVID testing and other related costs". Keeping in the mind the safety of everyone involved, 18 bio-bubbles were created across 14 hotels. The number of people tested by RT-PCR was 1,635. The total number of tests done during the season was approximately 70,000. (ANI)

