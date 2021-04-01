Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from April 3-5. All times GMT. April 3, Saturday

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (1230) *Chelsea are unbeaten in seven successive games against West Brom (W5, D2).

*Chelsea have won their last 11 games at Stamford Bridge against sides in the relegation zone. Their last defeat to a side in the bottom three was a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth in 2015. *Chelsea have not conceded a goal at home in five league games since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard.

Leeds United v Sheffield United (1300) *Leeds beat the Blades 1-0 at Bramall Lane in September and are looking to complete their first league double over them since 1991-92.

*The Blades have won their last two away league games against Leeds but have never won three in a row at Elland Road. *Leeds' 45 goals this season are the most conceded by a promoted team at this stage of a campaign since Sunderland in 1999-00 (46).

Leicester City v Manchester City (1730) *Leicester beat Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium in September and are seeking their first league double over them since 1986-87.

*Pep Guardiola's City have won 14 consecutive away games in all competitions and have kept the most clean sheets (27) and conceded the fewest goals (26) among all teams in Europe's top five leagues. *If Leicester defeat City, they will become only the fourth team to complete a league double over a side managed by Guardiola.

Arsenal v Liverpool (2000) *Arsenal defeated Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates last season but have not beaten the Merseyside club in consecutive home games since 2015.

*Liverpool's last five league victories have come away from home. *A total of 166 goals have been scored in games involving Arsenal and Liverpool, more than any other fixture in top-flight history.

April 4, Sunday Southampton v Burnley (1200)

*Southampton have lost only four of their 28 home league games against Burnley (D11, W13). *The Saints snapped a seven-game winless run against Burnley with their 1-0 win in September. They are searching for their first double over Burnley since 1970-71.

*Ralph Hasenhuettl's side have lost 10 of their last 12 games in the Premier League since beating Liverpool 1-0 in their first league game of 2021, picking up fewer points than any other top-flight side (7). Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1405)

*Tottenham have won five of their last six away games against Newcastle, including each of their last three since a 5-1 defeat in 2015-16. *Tottenham's 3-1 victory at St James' Park last season marked manager Jose Mourinho's first away win against Newcastle in eight attempts.

*Newcastle have managed 11 points in their last 20 matches, fewer than any other team in the top-flight. Aston Villa v Fulham (1630)

*Villa have lost only one of their last 17 home games against Fulham and are looking for their first league double over Scott Parker's side since 2009-10. *Fulham's current eight-game unbeaten run away from home is the longest such streak in their top-flight history.

*Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez has kept 14 clean sheets this season, behind only Manchester City's Ederson. Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1930)

*Brighton have never beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford in 12 attempts and have lost each of their last five games against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in all competitions. *United are looking to keep five consecutive clean sheets for the first time since 2017, when they were managed by Jose Mourinho.

*United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has scored more winning goals than any other player in the top-flight this season (7). April 5, Monday

Everton v Crystal Palace (1800) *Palace are winless against Everton in their last 12 league meetings and have lost on their last three visits to Goodison Park.

*Only Sheffield United (0) have kept fewer clean sheets than Palace (1) in their last 18 away league games. Roy Hodgson's side have also conceded 13 goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season, more than any other team. *Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 14 Premier League goals this season are his best return in a single campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United (2015) *West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since 1922-23, following their 4-0 win at the London Stadium in September.

*Wolves have scored the opening goal in a league-worst seven games this season, but are the only team to remain unbeaten in matches where they have bagged the first goal. *Ruben Neves is the only player to score more than one goal for Wolves this calendar year, netting five times.

