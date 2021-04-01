Left Menu

IPL 2021: Ishant should play at least 150 Test matches, says Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra said that he wants pacer Ishant Sharma to represent India in 150 Test matches.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:17 IST
IPL 2021: Ishant should play at least 150 Test matches, says Amit Mishra
India pacer Ishant Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra said that he wants pacer Ishant Sharma to represent India in 150 Test matches. Both Amit and Ishant are part of the Delhi Capitals squad and are currently gearing up for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

"Ishant and I have partnered up many times for the Indian team. He has played 100 Test matches and I would like to congratulate him on this achievement and I want him to play 25-30 matches more and get to 150. He should play at least 150 Test matches. Whenever required, we tried to contribute to the side with batting as well," Mishra said in a video posted by the franchise on Twitter. Ishant achieved the feat of playing 100 Tests for India in the series against England. The 32-year-old pacer has played 101 Tests and scalped 303 wickets with one 10-wicket haul and 11 five-wicket hauls.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season. The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series. Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that Pant deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances.

"Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It's well deserved for his recent performances and he's coming in with a lot of confidence. I'm convinced captaincy will make him an even better player," tweeted Ponting. Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-England's FA in talks with Jaguars over Wembley games

English soccers governing body said it is in talks with the National Football Leagues NFL Jacksonville Jaguars to continue staging games at Londons Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars had played at Wembley every year since 2013 and were due to fea...

Kaushambi district court closed for three days after 3 test positive for coronavirus

The district court here was closed for three days from Thursday after two judges and one staff person were found positive for coronavirus.Chief Medical Officer PN Chaturvedi said that Additional Civil Judges-- Sumit Kumar and Abhishek Gupta...

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

Japans government said on Thursday it will impose emergency measures, such as shorter business hours and to ask people to work from home and refrain from activities like karaoke, in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 ...

Megastar Rajinikanth to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Rajinikanth will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his stupendous contribution in 2019 to the world of Indian cinema. The news was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Java...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021