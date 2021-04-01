Left Menu

Soccer-Pakistan players fear a PFF suspension would destroy careers

The PFF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Pakistan forward Kaleemullah Khan, who made his international debut in 2011, called on Ashfaq to hand control back to the normalisation committee and said the political turmoil could spell the end of many careers.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:45 IST
Soccer-Pakistan players fear a PFF suspension would destroy careers

Pakistan's men's and women's national team players fear their careers could be jeopardised with the country's soccer federation (PFF) staring at a FIFA ban after a forced takeover of its national headquarters in Lahore. A group of football officials led by Ashfaq Hussain, which was elected by the Supreme Court in 2018 to run the PFF but was not recognised by FIFA, took over the headquarters on Saturday and seized control from the FIFA Normalisation Committee headed by Haroon Malik, local media reported.

Ashfaq refused to relinquish control despite a warning from FIFA, soccer's world governing body, which condemned the incident and said the federation could be banned "should the illegitimate occupation of the headquarters not be lifted" by 8pm Wednesday. The PFF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pakistan forward Kaleemullah Khan, who made his international debut in 2011, called on Ashfaq to hand control back to the normalisation committee and said the political turmoil could spell the end of many careers. "This will damage the image of Pakistan football in the world," Kaleemullah told Geo News. "The only losing party is Pakistani footballers.

"There are thousands of players who have their bread and butter attached to this game; a ban would mean that these players will become jobless and their careers destroyed." Pakistan women's team midfielder Abiha Haider echoed Kaleemullah's comments.

"I am very sad and disappointed," Abiha said. "The football field has been made a political hub, no one actually cares about players and their hard work. "This is shameful that we are on the verge of getting banned. We have so much uncertainty, I request you all kindly have mercy on us, let us play, please save football."

Hajra Khan, captain of the Pakistan women's team, voiced her concern over the damage caused to the sport in the country. "We are on the verge of getting banned which means we will not be able to represent Pakistan internationally," she said in a video statement.

"We have worked hard for years, we are disappointed. I want to tell them that please respect the game and the players."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syngenta launches I-CLEAN - Haats to GrAMs project in Varanasi

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, April 1 ANIBusinessWire India In what will give the much-needed boost to the rural economy, Syngenta, in the first phase, will be upgrading five rural haats Mandis in Varanasi district under its flagship CSR pr...

Regulating Bitcoin and Crypto is much easier than cash & gold said Adv PM Mishra from Finlaw Associates

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 1 ANIPNN Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon in recent years, although much is still to be learned about this evolving technology. Many concerns and worries are swirling around the technology and i...

Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appe...

Four including two Central Water Commission officials killed in accident in K'taka

Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.The in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021