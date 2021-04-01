Left Menu

Cycling-Paris-Roubaix race postponed until October due to COVID-19

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race has been moved from April to October due to the COVID-19 situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Thursday. The UCI said the new dates were approved by the stakeholders of men's and women's road cycling after a consultation process involving the organisers.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:17 IST
Cycling-Paris-Roubaix race postponed until October due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race has been moved from April to October due to the COVID-19 situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Thursday.

The UCI said the new dates were approved by the stakeholders of men's and women's road cycling after a consultation process involving the organisers. "This decision follows the decision of the competent French authorities to prohibit the holding of the 2021 edition ... on the dates scheduled in the UCI International road calendar in the context of the current health situation," the sport's governing body said in a statement https://www.uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/the-2021-edition-of-paris-roubaix-and-paris-roubaix-femmes-postponed-to-the-weekend-of-2-3-october.

The 2020 edition of the 'Queen of the Classics' race was postponed before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The 2021 men's race will be held on Oct. 3 with the inaugural women's edition taking place a day earlier.

"For the UCI and the cycling community, it was important that both races could take place in 2021, and I'm delighted that new dates suitable for all parties have been found," UCI President David Lappartient said. Paris-Roubaix is the third 'Monument' classic of the season after Milan-Sanremo, which took place last month, this Sunday's Tour of Flanders and before Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrangements complete for wheat procurement, starting from Apr 10, in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the procurement of wheat which would start from April 10.He further said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, necessary instructions have also been give...

Lucknow district courts closed for 2 days after 4 judges, 13 staffers test corona-positive

The Lucknow district court campus was on Thursday closed for two days after some judges tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Orders have been issued for sanitisation of the entire court premises on April 2 and 3, when all courts wi...

With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499

Rajasthans COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.Jaipur reported the highest number of ...

Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021