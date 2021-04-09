Left Menu

NZC monitoring travel ban situation and in contact with IPL franchises

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is monitoring the situation regarding the travel ban from India due to the surge in the coronavirus cases and are in contact with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 09-04-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 09:50 IST
NZC monitoring travel ban situation and in contact with IPL franchises
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is monitoring the situation regarding the travel ban from India due to the surge in the coronavirus cases and are in contact with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. New Zealand on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India following a surge in COVID-19 cases arriving from there, local media reported.

The ban comes after it was reported that 17 of the 23 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation announced on Thursday had arrived from India. The ban will commence on Sunday and will remain in place until April 28, New Zealand Herald reported. "We're monitoring the situation and are in contact with the IPL franchises to keep the lines of communication open, because the tournament's due to go for some time," New Zealand Herald quoted NZC public affairs manager Richard Boock as saying.

"We're prepared to discuss all contingencies, if the situation warrants. For argument's sake, if it occurred with one of the test players, it might make more sense for them to continue on to England [for the test tour and world championship final]," he added. Eight Kiwi players are currently in India for the 14th edition of the IPL which gets underway from Friday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern too has come out and said the safety of these eight players: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson-is NZC's responsibility. "Ultimately these decisions around travel into high-risk countries generally will come down to individuals, but also if it's a workforce, their employers. So those are judgements they need to make," she said at yesterday's announcement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Zaid crops sowing up 16.49 pc so far this year: Govt

The total area sown to Zaid summer crops has increased by 16.49 percent to 67.87 lakh hectare so far this year and maximum coverage has been under paddy, according to Agriculture Ministry data.Zaid, also called grishmkal crops, are sown bet...

Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organizing a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns 2,352 police chie...

U.S. adds Chinese supercomputing entities to economic blacklist

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts. The Commerce Department said the seven were involved with building supercomp...

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Friday gained Rs 25 to Rs 6,060 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for April delivery traded hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021