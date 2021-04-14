Soccer-Kashima Antlers fire Zago as coach, appoint Soma
In his first game in charge, Zago oversaw a 1-0 loss in the playoff rounds of last year's Asian Champions League to Melbourne Victory before leading the team to a fifth place finish in the J-League. Former Japan and Kashima full back Soma replaces Zago after working as an assistant to the 51-year-old last year.Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:24 IST
Eight-time Japanese champions Kashima Antlers have fired head coach Antonio Carlos Zago, the club said on Wednesday. The Brazilian has been replaced by former Kashima full back Naoki Soma, after a disappointing start to the season in which Antlers won just twice in their first eight games.
Kashima, who won the Asian Champions League in 2019 under previous coach Go Oiwa, struggled for much of the Brazilian's tenure. In his first game in charge, Zago oversaw a 1-0 loss in the playoff rounds of last year's Asian Champions League to Melbourne Victory before leading the team to a fifth place finish in the J-League.
Former Japan and Kashima full back Soma replaces Zago after working as an assistant to the 51-year-old last year. The 49-year-old was previously head coach at Kawasaki Frontale and Machida Zelvia. Kashima are currently 15th in Japan's 20-team first division and face Vegalta Sendai on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J-League
- Champions League
- Brazilian
- Japan
- Asian
- Asian Champions League
- Kashima
- Antonio
- Japanese
- Soma
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges; 'Captain Underpants' author apologizes to Asian readers and more
WRAPUP 1-Asian countries scramble for vaccine supplies after India export curbs
WRAPUP 2-Asian countries seek vaccine supplies after India export curbs hit COVAX
Hong Kong shares track Asian markets higher
Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street