Left Menu

Soccer-Kashima Antlers fire Zago as coach, appoint Soma

In his first game in charge, Zago oversaw a 1-0 loss in the playoff rounds of last year's Asian Champions League to Melbourne Victory before leading the team to a fifth place finish in the J-League. Former Japan and Kashima full back Soma replaces Zago after working as an assistant to the 51-year-old last year.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:24 IST
Soccer-Kashima Antlers fire Zago as coach, appoint Soma

Eight-time Japanese champions Kashima Antlers have fired head coach Antonio Carlos Zago, the club said on Wednesday. The Brazilian has been replaced by former Kashima full back Naoki Soma, after a disappointing start to the season in which Antlers won just twice in their first eight games.

Kashima, who won the Asian Champions League in 2019 under previous coach Go Oiwa, struggled for much of the Brazilian's tenure. In his first game in charge, Zago oversaw a 1-0 loss in the playoff rounds of last year's Asian Champions League to Melbourne Victory before leading the team to a fifth place finish in the J-League.

Former Japan and Kashima full back Soma replaces Zago after working as an assistant to the 51-year-old last year. The 49-year-old was previously head coach at Kawasaki Frontale and Machida Zelvia. Kashima are currently 15th in Japan's 20-team first division and face Vegalta Sendai on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern coach Hansi Flick mulls future amid Germany links

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is mulling his future following the teams Champions League elimination.Flick, who has a contract through 2023 but has refused to say if he will fulfill it, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over th...

Clear, long-term policies needed for EV sector growth: CEEW-CEF

Central and state governments need to reduce uncertainty and roll out clear long-term policies to enable growth of the electric vehicle sector in the country, according to CEEW Centre for Energy Finance CEEW-CEF.The think tank also noted th...

Babasaheb laid strong foundation to move forward and strengthening India’s heritage: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Association of Indian Universities 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today through video conferencing. He also launched four books related to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambed...

Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit on Thursday with a focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is expected to lend fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021