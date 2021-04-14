Sports News Roundup: Marlins blast Braves behind Adam Duvall's 7 RBIs; Flames topple Leafs in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics

When Japan won the bid to host the Olympic Games eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contrasting it with rivals struggling with finances and political instability. But 100 days before the start of the Olympics, the organisers face a deluge of challenges and growing uncertainty as the pandemic rages around the world, affecting decisions on everything from athlete safety to spectator numbers to ticket sales.

MLB roundup: Marlins blast Braves behind Adam Duvall's 7 RBIs

Miami left fielder Adam Duvall had two home runs and matched a club record with seven RBIs to help lead the visiting Miami Marlins to a 14-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Duvall was 4-for-5, hit his third and fourth home runs, and added a double to lift his batting average from .160 to .267.

Champions League roundup: Timbers, Atlanta United advance

Yimmi Chara tallied a hat trick Tuesday night to lead the Portland Timbers to a 5-0 rout over CD Marathon and into the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. The score was tied 2-2 after the first leg.

Soccer: US women's league opens investigation into racism allegation

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation under its anti-discrimination policy after Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden said she and her boyfriend were racially profiled by a Houston security guard. The incident happened after their goalless draw at Houston Dash on April 9 when a security official said her boyfriend "would be arrested if he came close" to talk to her following the match.

NHL roundup: Flames topple Leafs in OT

Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. The win moves Calgary six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the fourth and final North Division playoff berth.

Evans eager to get vaccinated ahead of Wimbledon

Britain's Dan Evans said he would be "heartbroken" to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wimbledon in June and is eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Evans' comments come after world number two Daniil Medvedev tested positive on Monday and was subsequently withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters.

Dallas Wings poised to scoop up top talent in WNBA Draft

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) kicks off its 25th season celebration in earnest on Thursday, with its annual draft bringing in top talent to the league from U.S. collegiate programmes and from abroad. Nine of the WNBA's 12 teams will welcome back fans in limited numbers for the 32-game season beginning May 14, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told reporters this week, after last year was played inside a quarantined site in Florida.

NBA roundup: Celtics clip Blazers for 4th straight win

Jayson Tatum recorded 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 116-115 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Kemba Walker contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Boston won for the fourth straight game and sixth time in the past seven. Robert Williams III added 16 points and seven rebounds and Marcus Smart had 13 points and seven assists.

Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players' union over off-season protocols. The Lions joined the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who said this week that they would not participate in the workouts, a year after the NFL took its off-season to a "virtual" up until training camp, as the deadly pandemic ripped through the United States.

Olympics: IOC hopes health plans will sway opinion with Games 100 days away

While most Japanese residents remain opposed to the Tokyo Games going ahead in 100 days' time, the International Olympic Committee hopes the mood will shift when people realise how much emphasis has been placed on minimizing the risk of COVID-19 infections. John Coates, the IOC's chief coordinator for Tokyo, also said stories of Japan's sporting success, such as Hideki Matsuyama's Masters triumph on Sunday, would boost support for the Games, which were postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

