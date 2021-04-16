Left Menu

Athletics-World champion Coleman's ban reduced but will still miss Olympics: CAS

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 12:54 IST
World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still remain ineligible for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Coleman's ban, which was due to run until May 13 2022, will now end on Nov. 14 meaning he will miss the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but can return to competition in time to defend his world indoor and outdoor titles next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

