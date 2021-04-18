Left Menu

Rohit Sharma completes 4,000 runs as captain in T20s

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday added another feather to his highly illustrious cap as he completed 4000 runs in T20s as captain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 13:47 IST
Rohit Sharma completes 4,000 runs as captain in T20s
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday added another feather to his highly illustrious cap as he completed 4000 runs in T20s as captain. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during his 32 runs knock. He joined the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir with 4000 plus runs in the T20s as captain.Rohit sits at the fourth spot on the most run-getters list of the IPL. He has scored 5324 runs in 203 matches so far. India and RCB skipper Kohli is leading the chart with 5944 runs in 194 matches. Followed by Suresh Raina (5430 runs) and David Warner (5347).

Rohit also surpassed Dhoni to record the most sixes in the IPL by Indian batsmen. He pulled a short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six over deep mid-wicket. Rohit has now smashed 217 sixes in the IPL while former India skipper Dhoni has 216 maximums under his belt. Rohit first whacked a six in the third over and pulled a short one in the next over to achieve the milestone. The right-handed batsman also smashed two fours before he was dismissed by Vijay Shankar in the seventh over.

Mumbai Indians defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs on Saturday. Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians registered an easy win over SRH on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians had scored 150/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard's two sixes on the last two balls. In response, SRH was bundled out for 137 despite a flying start given by Jonny Bairstow. Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

