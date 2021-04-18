Former PTI Sports Editor K Jagannadha Rao dies

Former Sports Editor of PTI K Jagannadha Rao died on Sunday after battling cancer for six years, family sources said.

He was 78 and is survived by his wife and daughter. Rao, despite being a sports reporter, broke the story about Pakistan army surrendering to Indian forces during the 1971 conflict which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

He was with PTI from 1964 till his retirement in 2002.

Rao covered six Olympics and two Asian Games besides the historic Indian cricket team's tour of Pakistan in 1982-83.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)