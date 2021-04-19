Left Menu

IPL 2021: Enjoy playing with Maxwell, we both want to have an impact, says de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has said that he enjoys playing with Glenn Maxwell as both of them are similar kind of players who always want to leave an impact in the game.

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has said that he enjoys playing with Glenn Maxwell as both of them are similar kind of players who always want to leave an impact in the game. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 were backed up a spirited bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"I have worked really hard in the last few months. I did not expect to be playing really good cricket at the moment but I am very happy, I always give my best shot when I play for RCB. It was a very hot day, we lost couple of wickets early but I am very happy that we came through. I laid out a good foundation and then their leg-spinner (Varun Chakravarthy) came on, I sensed he was bowling defensively and I realised that was my moment. When Russell came on, he was stuck with wide deliveries, I opened up and it put him under pressure," AB de Villiers told Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted on the official website of IPL. "When I came out to bat, I realised Maxwell was tired and he told me that he does not want to run much. To be honest, we enjoy playing together. We are similar players with a lot of energy and we love having an impact for the team. When I came out to bat, the thought was to get a base together and get a partnership going. I knew if we get a partnership, we will sense a weakness somewhere which we did," he added.

Andre Russell played a knock of 31 runs for KKR, but in the end, RCB managed to hold on to record their third victory in a row this season. This is the first time that RCB has managed to win their first three games in an IPL season. Earlier, RCB might have been 9/2 in the second over, but Maxwell and de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 ensured that the side posts a total of 204/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Along with Maxwell and de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Kyle Jamieson also played knocks of 25 and 11 respectively. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets. (ANI)

