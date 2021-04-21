Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan drop out of Super League
Inter believe that football, like any sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions in order to continue to excite fans of all ages all over the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:16 IST
Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan both decided to drop out of the Super League on Wednesday, leaving the new competition on the verge of extinction before it even started.
Only four clubs were still officially involved — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.
The moves by Atlético and Inter came a day after the six Premier League clubs gave up on the controversial breakaway competition.
Atlético said the decision was made after its board of directors met on Wednesday.
The Spanish club said it ''decided to formally communicate the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to formalize its participation in the project.'' Atlético said the ''circumstances'' that allowed it to join the new league on Monday ''no longer existed today.'' ''For the club, harmony is essential for everyone involved in the (Atlético) family, especially our fans,'' it said. ''The first team squad and its coach showed satisfaction with the club’s decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria.'' Inter said the club was committed to delivering the best soccer experience for fans because ''innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since our foundation.'' ''Our commitment with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change,'' the Italian club said. ''Inter believe that football, like any sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions in order to continue to excite fans of all ages all over the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Liverpool not looking to take revenge against Real Madrid, says Klopp
Soccer-Absence of fans will help Real Madrid against Liverpool: Benitez
Soccer-Real Madrid's Varane tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Liverpool game
Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi tests positive for coronavirus
Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius at the double to rattle Liverpool