Soccer-UK's Prince William glad fans' voice heard over breakaway Super League

Britain's Prince William, President of the English Football Association, on Wednesday welcomed the shelving of the breakaway European Super League. "I'm glad the united voice of football fans has been heard and listened to," the prince, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, wrote on Twitter.

"It is now really important that we use this moment to secure the future health of the game at all levels. As President of the FA, I'm committed to playing my part in that work," added the tweet which was signed "W". The prince had criticised the planned breakaway in a tweet on Monday.

