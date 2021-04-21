Soccer-UK's Prince William glad fans' voice heard over breakaway Super League
Britain's Prince William, President of the English Football Association, on Wednesday welcomed the shelving of the breakaway European Super League. The prince had criticised the planned breakaway in a tweet on Monday.Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:17 IST
Britain's Prince William, President of the English Football Association, on Wednesday welcomed the shelving of the breakaway European Super League. "I'm glad the united voice of football fans has been heard and listened to," the prince, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, wrote on Twitter.
"It is now really important that we use this moment to secure the future health of the game at all levels. As President of the FA, I'm committed to playing my part in that work," added the tweet which was signed "W". The prince had criticised the planned breakaway in a tweet on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Taylor Swift's goofy reply to Sophie Turner makes Joe Jonas trend on Twitter
Twitter launches 'Milk Tea Alliance' emoji as movement grows
ShareChat raises USD 502 mn from Snap, Twitter, others
Twitter launches new emoji to celebrate pro-democracy movement
Queen of Twitter: Dionne Warwick uses her voice on social media