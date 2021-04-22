Soccer-Icardi fires PSG into French Cup semis

Left Menu

Icardi’s early strike was followed by an own goal from Angers defender Vincent Manceau and then a simple headed third from Neymar in the second half, before the Argentine striker added two more. Defending champions PSG, who have appeared in the last six French Cup finals, winning five, controlled possession, but Angers had their chances as Ibrahim Amadou fired narrowly wide and Jimmy Cabot saw his effort brilliantly saved by Sergio Rico in the home goal.

Striker Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick as Paris St Germain eased into the semi-finals of the French Cup with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Angers at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Icardi’s early strike was followed by an own goal from Angers defender Vincent Manceau and then a simple headed third from Neymar in the second half, before the Argentine striker added two more.

Defending champions PSG, who have appeared in the last six French Cup finals, winning five, controlled possession, but Angers had their chances as Ibrahim Amadou fired narrowly wide and Jimmy Cabot saw his effort brilliantly saved by Sergio Rico in the home goal. PSG hit the front inside nine minutes with an excellent team goal that was finished by Icardi from Julian Draxler’s pin-point through ball. There was some good fortune about the second as Neymar’s shot from close-range hit goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle, before rebounding onto Manceau and back into the net.

Neymar headed in from close range before a brilliant run in the box from Angel Di Maria put a second on a plate for Icardi, who then added another late on for his fifth goal in the last three games. Montpellier and fourth division Rumilly-Vallières, who stunned second-tier Toulouse on Tuesday, are the other sides to have sealed a semi-final place.

Lyon and Monaco will contest the last of the quarter-final matches later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

