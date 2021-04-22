Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Chelsea and Liverpool face fight to qualify for Champions League on merit

David Moyes' West Ham have been a revelation this season but with the prize of a top-four finish tantalisingly close they suffered a fit of nerves last week in a 3-2 defeat at Newcastle. But the fact that Chelsea drew 0-0 draw with Brighton on Tuesday and Liverpool also failed to beat Leeds United on Monday let them off the hook and left the top-four battle on a knife edge with Chelsea and West Ham on 55 points and Liverpool on 53, all having six games remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:06 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Chelsea and Liverpool face fight to qualify for Champions League on merit

Having been major players in the doomed plan to wreck the Champions League this week, Chelsea and Liverpool face a crucial weekend trying to ensure they qualify for next season's edition via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea edged back into the top four with a draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, but only by virtue of goal difference over West Ham United who they face on Saturday. West Ham, were one of the most vocal clubs in criticising Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal's decision to jump on board the European Super League ship, calling it an "attack on football".

Chelsea and the other five English renegades all made dramatic U-turns on Tuesday, effectively killing off the new 20-club league in which 15 founder members would have been guaranteed permanent residence. The sense of outrage lingers, however, and West Ham will have acquired an army of new fans for their home clash with Chelsea -- those left bitter at the thought of a European closed shop replacing hard-earned rewards.

Newcastle United might also have a little added motivation when they travel to Anfield to play Liverpool a few hours earlier as they seek an unlikely victory that would surely banish their relegation fears. David Moyes' West Ham have been a revelation this season but with the prize of a top-four finish tantalisingly close they suffered a fit of nerves last week in a 3-2 defeat at Newcastle.

But the fact that Chelsea drew 0-0 draw with Brighton on Tuesday and Liverpool also failed to beat Leeds United on Monday let them off the hook and left the top-four battle on a knife edge with Chelsea and West Ham on 55 points and Liverpool on 53, all having six games remaining. Tottenham Hotspur also have 53 after a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday, but only have five games left.

Tottenham face Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday with interim manager Ryan Mason in charge following Monday's sacking of Jose Mourinho. It is a measure of West Ham's improvement that when they hosted Chelsea at an almost identical stage last season they were scrapping for their top-flight lives -- a 3-2 win proving the catalyst for their escape.

This time they are chasing a very different prize. West Ham will most likely be missing the injured Declan Rice and Michail Antonio while Craig Dawson is suspended and there are doubts over Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

While that is not ideal, Chelsea may have one eye on their Champions League semi-final, first leg at Real Madrid three days later. "We are in fourth place, it's in our hands. It's a tight race," Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said after the Brighton draw. "We've missed two opportunities in home matches and this worries me a little bit. But we have to keep going."

Leicester City (56 points) are in action against West Bromwich Albion later on Thursday when victory would cement them in third place. They then host Crystal Palace on Monday. In view of the events of this week, second-placed Manchester United will be happy that they do not have to face Leeds United in front of a baying Elland Road crowd on Saturday.

A sixth successive league win for United would make Champions League football next season a virtual certainty. At the bottom, Burnley still have a six-point cushion over 18th-placed Fulham but three successive defeats have left them looking nervously over their shoulders and they will be desperate to get something at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke donates half of award money to child whom he rescued

Mayur Shelke, pointsman at Mumbais railway station, who saved the life of a six-year-old child, on Thursday announced that he will give half of the rewarded money that he has received to the visually impaired mother of that child for his st...

'Pay with a glance': Russia's Sberbank rolling out face-recognition payments

Russias biggest bank hopes shoppers will sign up for a facial recognition service that will let them pay for their groceries with just a glance.Sberbank is partnering with supermarket chain Magnit and plans to connect 100 stores in Moscow a...

Xi reiterates carbon emissions pledge at summit

Chinas President Xi Jinping reiterates his countrys pledge to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.Xi spoke at the global climate summit hosted by the United States on Thursday.He says, We must be comm...

Closely monitoring oxygen supply, other states being given stock as per quota: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that he was closely monitoring oxygen supply and pointed out that the systems put in place were working well and other states too were being given stock as per the quota fixed by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021