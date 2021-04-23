Left Menu

Atalanta draws 1-1 at Roma to remain 3rd in Serie A

PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-04-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:31 IST
Atalanta draws 1-1 at Roma to remain 3rd in Serie A

Ten-man Atalanta wasted a chance to move into second place in Serie A with a 1-1 draw at Europa League semifinalist Roma.

Still, Atalanta extended its unbeaten streak to six matches.

Also, Napoli beat visiting Lazio 5-2 to move within two points of the Champions League places.

Former Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante equalized with a long-range shot midway through the second half — shortly after Atalanta fullback Robin Gosens picked up his second yellow card.

Ruslan Malinovskyi had given Atalanta an early lead.

Third-place Atalanta remained one point behind second-place AC Milan and moved level on points with fourth-place Juventus, which it beat last weekend.

Roma also finished with 10 men when Roger Ibañez picked up his second yellow in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Atalanta has qualified for the Champions League the past two seasons, reaching the quarterfinals and the Round of 16. The success of the small Bergamo-based club has been cited as one of the reasons why the failed Super League proposal wouldn't have been fair.

“Atalanta represent the antithesis to the Super League,” Atalanta general manager Umberto Marino said. “Football is about dreams, about earning your results.” Roma, which faces Manchester United in the Europa League semifinals, remained seventh.

INSIGNE DOUBLE At the Diego Maradona stadium, Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne scored twice and Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhen also found the target for Napoli, which extended its unbeaten run to nine games.

Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored late for sixth-place Lazio, which ended its run of five straight wins.

Mertens' drew level with Antonio Vojak for most goals by a Napoli player in Serie A — with 102.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken calls on Jaishankar, reaffirms US-India cooperation on regional security

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday local time spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reaffirmed the importance of the US-India relationship while agreeing to coordinate closely to establish peace in Afghanistan an...

Meenakshi Lekhi slams Delhi govt for oxygen shortage, being unprepared amid COVID surge

By Suchitra Mukherjee Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday slammed the Delhi government for the ongoing COVID oxygen shortage crisis saying that despite a year to prepare, the government has not done enough.She also s...

Visaka Industries Ltd. is granted patent rights for ATUM by the South African Patent Office

Worlds first Eco-Friendly Energy Generating Integrated Solar Roof HYDERABAD, India, April 23, 2021 PRNewswire -- Visaka Industries Limited has been granted patent for its product ATUM Solar Roof by the South African Patent Office, which is ...

France stands ready to provide support to India amid COVID-19, says Macron

France stands ready to provide its support to India in its fight against COVID-19, said French President Emmanuel Macron, as the pandemic situation in the country deteriorated with over 3 lakh infections being reported in a day. I want to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021