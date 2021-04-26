Sports News Roundup: Penguins blank Bruins for 4th straight win; Tokyo 2020 seeks 500 nurses to work at Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Comeback queen Barty savours 'phenomenal' week in Stuttgart

World number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a "phenomenal" week in Stuttgart where she pulled off three successive comeback wins to claim her second title on clay. The Australian, who turned 25 on Saturday, defeated fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-0 6-3 in the final to hoist her third WTA trophy this season and cement her place at the top of the rankings.

NHL roundup: Penguins blank Bruins for 4th straight win

Jake Guentzel scored his team-high 21st goal in the third period and goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 1-0 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Sunday. Pittsburgh leapfrogged Washington into first place in the East Division with its fourth straight win and fifth in its past six games.

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 seeks 500 nurses to work at Games

Tokyo Olympics organisers have asked for around 500 nurses to help during this year's Games, the head of the organising committee Toshiro Muto said on Monday. Local media reported that the organising committee had asked the country's nursing association for assistance in staffing Olympic venues and the athletes' village before and during the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Motor racing-NASCAR not considering making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

NASCAR will continue to encourage its drivers to get COVID-19 vaccinations through those who have already had their shots but making it mandatory would be a "slippery slope", its president Steve Phelps said. Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, recently addressed the hesitancy of some of his fellow drivers to get vaccinated after receiving his doses and Phelps said it was important for the company, the sport and the country.

Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

World number two Rafa Nadal said his gruelling 6-4 6-7(6) 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday could prepare him for long battles ahead in the European claycourt season. The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Former Raiders DB Mike Davis dies at 65

Former Raiders defensive back Mike Davis has died at the age of 65, the team announced. "The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis," the team said in a statement. The Raiders did not disclose any details of his passing.

MLB roundup: Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves

Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Because it was a seven-inning game, it will not count as an official no-hitter, but it goes down as a complete-game shutout for the four-time All-Star.

Nets' Durant, Jazz's Conley win Oscar for short film

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. were part of a group of executive producers awarded an Oscar for the film "Two Distant Strangers" on Sunday.

Durant's business manager Rich Kleiman and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs also served as executive producers on the film, which won in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Soccer-Under pressure Santos coach Ariel Holan resigns

Argentine coach Ariel Holan resigned as boss of Santos on Monday, two months after taking over and a day after supporters protested a poor run of form by letting off fireworks outside his home, the club said. Santos lost 2-0 at home to arch rivals Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday, their third defeat in a row.

(With inputs from agencies.)