IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:19 IST
MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah with Suryakumar Yadav (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Speaking at the toss, Rohit said: "We are going to field first. The pitch looks alright, looks a good pitch, better than Chennai. Looking to chase the total. This looks much better. We want to play fearless cricket, hopefully the guys take the responsibility. Ishan is out and Nathan Coulter Nile is in. You got to pick your best XI and find the right balance as well. I think looking at the conditions and opposition we have picked our best XI."

RR skipper Sanju Samson said: "We would have liked to bowl. We can see some grass, but I think it's good for batting and bowling. We need to bat better. We play every game in a different perspective. Captaincy is getting better and better, first game was tough. Really enjoying this role." Mumbai Indians come into their first game in Delhi with two back-to-back losses, having won only two out of their five games in the Chennai leg. Rajasthan Royals too have just two victories to their name but due to bad net run rate, they are below Mumbai Indians in the points table.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

