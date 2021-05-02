Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool game called off after fan protests

Updated: 02-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:16 IST
Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool game called off after fan protests
Manchester United's Premier League home game against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after fans stormed the stadium and pitch before kickoff in protest against the club's owners.

The club confirmed at around 1640GMT, almost an hour after the scheduled kickoff, that the game had been postponed due to "safety and security considerations around the protests".

