IPL 2021 postponed, BCCI to arrange for safe, secure passage for all participants

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:47 IST
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect. The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health, and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the BCCI said in an official statement. The BCCI also said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI also thanked all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times. Earlier, BCCI's vice-president Rajeev Shukla had confirmed the development to ANI. "IPL has been suspended, we will see whether we can reschedule it, it is not cancelled. It is just suspended for now," he said. (ANI)

