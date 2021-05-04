IPL 2021: Star India supports BCCI's decision to postpone league

Star India has backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to postpone the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL Governing Council (GC) and BCCI on Tuesday in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

Star India, the broadcasters of the showpiece event, thanked BCCI, IPL GC, and franchises for their support during the tournament. "Star India supports BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance. We thank the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, players, franchisees and sponsors for their support," said Star India in an official statement.

"We are also indebted to our employees, on-air talent, production and broadcast crews for trying their best to spread positivity by delivering the broadcast of IPL 2021 to millions of homes in the face of challenging circumstances," it added. The BCCI said that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

BCCI also thanked all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times. Meanwhile, India registered 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases and 3,449 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. (ANI)

