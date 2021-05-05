New York governor says Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks

New York governor says Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parksReuters | New York | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:38 IST
New York's Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.
