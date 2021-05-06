Left Menu

COVID-19: Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time, says Warne

Former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne on Thursday expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in India amid the rampant second wave in the country.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:25 IST
COVID-19: Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time, says Warne
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne (Photo/ Shane Warne Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne on Thursday expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in India amid the rampant second wave in the country. The former Rajasthan Royals skipper said he was sad to see "wonderful" country India going through tough times. The spin legend also urged everyone to be "safe" and "take care" as India battles the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time. Please be safe and look after yourself and your families, so sad what's happening in your wonderful country. Sending love and support (red heart emoji)," Warner tweeted. India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168.

Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. The left-handed batsman also urged everyone to get vaccinated as it will 'help us defeat' the coronavirus. Dhawan also thanked the frontline warriors for their "sacrifices and dedication" which they have shown as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

"Vaccinated..Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus," Dhawan tweeted. Dhawan was playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quo...

Rangasamy to be sworn in as Pondy CM on May 7

AINRC Chief N Rangasamy will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry at a brief ceremony here on Friday.Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would induct Rangasamy as Chief Minister at a brief session on the precincts ...

India, EU to resume FTA negotiations, EU hopeful of progress on trade irritants

By Naveen Kapoor India and the European Union will resume negotiations on free trade agreement FTA after a gap of eight years. The talks were suspended in 2013 and restarting of negotiations will be a key deliverable of India-EU summit on M...

Ukraine calls on NATO to strengthen military presence in the region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Thursday to strengthen its military presence in the region and asked the United States to back Kyivs bid for a NATO Membership Action Plan at the Alliance summit in June.We ask for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021