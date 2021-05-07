Left Menu

Modish Care to Import 25,000 Oxygen Concentrators to Help India Fight Against COVID-19

The unprecedented rise of COVID-19 cases has triggered the panic in the capital as well as many other states where acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and concentrators is continuously widening the gap between demand and supply of life-saving medical oxygen, leaving healthcare professionals helpless as they are not able to treat patients timely.Mr. Atul Jain, Founder, Modish Ombre terms this endeavour as his contribution in countrys fight against COVID-19 since it is essential in current times to save lives and nothing can be more essential than that.

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Modish Care, a healthcare vertical of Modish Tradex Private Limited (Modish Ombre), is importing 25,000 oxygen concentrators and 5,00,000 Oximeters to help India bridge the huge gap between demand and supply of medical oxygen as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the pandemic. The unprecedented rise of COVID-19 cases has triggered the panic in the capital as well as many other states where acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and concentrators is continuously widening the gap between demand and supply of life-saving medical oxygen, leaving healthcare professionals helpless as they are not able to treat patients timely.

Mr. Atul Jain, Founder, Modish Ombre terms this endeavour as his contribution in country's fight against COVID-19 since it is essential in current times to save lives and nothing can be more essential than that. He further shares, “Indian government is at the forefront of this and we also want to support the system and stand with it in this time of crisis, in best of our capacity. We would supply these oxygen concentrators to hospitals directly so that families of patients also do not have to go through physical and mental stress of searching for live-saving oxygen across boundaries as that also increases chances of them getting infected.” Considering the current scenario, Modish Care has already ramped up its production of premium quality Modish Protective Healthcare Kit which are especially designed for bulk order and consists of Medical Coverall, Infrared Thermometer, Protective Eyeglass, Shoe Cover, Liquid Hand Wash, Hand Sanitizer, Office Sprayer, Face Masks (3-ply and KN-95) and Hand Gloves. Mr. Jain believes firmly in giving back to society. He is also a Chief Patron of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) who has continuously been actively supporting the Divyang Cricket Team of India and recently he helped to organise Divyang Premier League T-20 cricket tournament for the specially abled at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. He personally ensured that before the departure of the players, they took COVID-19 tests and all the players were under the insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakh so that no player had any kind of inconvenience. And if needed, the player could get his health benefits. About Modish Care Modish Care, a subsidiary of Modish Tradex Private Limited is committed to providing premium quality healthcare products. Leveraging its expertise and experience in the industry, Modish Care has come up with prompt solutions to fight the ongoing pandemic and safeguard the community by supplying a range of products. At Modish Care, the customer's satisfaction and safety is of utmost value and all its products are in accordance with international guidelines and protocol. Modish Care is committed to go the extra mile to ensure that its customers get the best products at the most reasonable prices. Image 1: Oxygen concentrator by Modish Care Image 2: Mr. Atul Jain, Founder, Modish Ombre PWR PWR

