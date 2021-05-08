Soccer-Neymar to extend PSG contract on Saturday - report

Soccer-Neymar to extend PSG contract on Saturday - reportReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-05-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 03:13 IST
Brazil forward Neymar will extend his contract on Saturday with Paris St Germain by four years until 2026, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.
Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from La Liga side Barcelona for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270.02 million). ($1 = 0.8222 euros)
