Soccer-Neymar to extend PSG contract on Saturday - report

Brazil forward Neymar will extend his contract on Saturday with Paris St Germain by four years until 2026, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from La Liga side Barcelona for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270.02 million). ($1 = 0.8222 euros)

