Covid-19: Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya's father passes away

Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya lost his father on Sunday, who succumbed to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:34 IST
Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya (Image: Rajasthan Royals). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya lost his father on Sunday, who succumbed to COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, sources in the Rajasthan Royals team management confirmed the development. "It is unfortunate and our prayers with the family at this time," the source said.

Sakariya, who took seven wickets in IPL 2021, had lost his brother in January this year. The young pacer was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when his brother passed away. Earlier this week, Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister Vatsala to COVID-19.

While the India all-rounder tested negative for coronavirus last month, she had indicated that her sister contracted COVID-19. The India all-rounder had requested everyone to pray for her sister as she was battling with the virus. The past couple of days have been devastating for the Bengaluru-based cricketer as she lost her mother to COVID-19 in April.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country. India reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases and over 4000 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning. (ANI)

